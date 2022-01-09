IMSS reinforces care in Respiratory Care Modules with a COVID questionnaire

The head of the IMSS Family Medicine Division stressed that since the intervention of the MARSS during the COVID-19 pandemic, 11.5 million consultations for respiratory diseases have been carried out, of which 1.2 million have been to follow up on cases.

Mexico City, January 9 (However) .- The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) announced this Sunday the strengthening of care of people suspected of COVID-19 in the three thousand 049 Social Security Respiratory Care Modules (MARSS) located in Family Medicine Units (UMF) of Mexico.

Dr. Héctor Raúl Vargas Sánchez, head of the IMSS Division of Family Medicine, explained that in order to start treatment and cut the chains of contagion, the Institute put into operation a QR code that will allow people to go to the modules answer a questionnaire, which will facilitate the medical diagnosis and that if people do not have a device to use the QR code, the filter doctor will identify the symptoms.

The QR codes will be placed on a blanket at the entrance of the modules for those who can scan it on their mobile devices; Once this procedure is done, they will be able to answer a basic questionnaire about the symptoms and immediately identify if they have data on this disease that causes the SARS-CoV-2 virus.











The QR codes will be placed on blankets at the entrance of each Social Security Respiratory Care Module, located in Family Medicine Units.





The head of the Family Medicine Division of the IMSS explained that once the questionnaire is answered, the doctor will provide guidance on the symptoms, and where appropriate, will send those people to take a rapid test. Likewise, it specified that in the event that this is negative, the person (s) may go home, but in the event that the result is positive, a doctor will give his or her assessment to determine if they should treat their illness at home (on an outpatient basis). ) or hospitable.

Vargas Sánchez said that in the case of outpatients, a kit with medications only for people with risk factors and chronic degenerative diseases to counteract fever, as well as discomfort; In addition, they will be given a mask, a brochure on the care they should have at home and an oximeter to regularly monitor oxygenation. He also mentioned that they will have telephone follow-up by their family doctor. In the case of patients with severe symptoms, they will be referred to a Social Security hospital to be treated as soon as possible.

“It is important to go to the Respiratory Care Modules to identify the COVID data and identify if the person has precisely this disease. It is very important to identify the symptoms, people should be alert if they have a sudden fever, severe headache, cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, severe joint pain, severe chills, in the last seven days , body pain, muscle pain ”, he indicated.











Dr. Vargas Sánchez explained that in case of presenting symptoms of coronavirus, a rapid test will be performed.





The head of the IMSS Family Medicine Division commented that since the implementation of the MARSS, the number of infections and hospital lethality have been reduced, since the patient is identified in time if he has serious data and is offered a follow-up narrow by one of the family doctors of the IMSS.

He also highlighted that since the intervention of the MARSS during the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 11.5 million consultations for respiratory diseases, of which 1.2 million have been to follow up on cases.

“We have had impacts, first, from identifying patients with COVID so that they can have isolation at home, and with this reduce infections; and the other, the remote monitoring provided by our doctors from the Mexican Institute of Social Security ”, he said.











The IMSS put into operation a QR code that will allow people who come to the modules to answer a questionnaire, which will facilitate medical diagnosis.





Mexico scored a new daily record of infections on Saturday with 30,671 cases of COVID-19, accumulating 4,113,789 patients since the start of the pandemic, which has already caused 300,303 deaths in the country, of which 202 were accounted for in the last 24 hours.

Thus, the country surpassed the previous record of 28,953 new cases registered in a single day, which occurred on August 18, 2021, the same day in which it reached the highest number of deaths in the third wave, with 940 , with which Mexico exceeded 250 thousand deaths.

In addition, with that amount of infections, it exceeded the maximum peaks of the first (9,866) and second waves (22,339).











People with symptoms will be sent for a rapid test.





With these figures, Mexico remains the sixteenth country in the world in number of confirmed infections.

In addition, with the 300 thousand 303 deaths due to COVID-19, the country is the fifth in the world with the most deaths from this cause, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, according to the Johns Hopkins University count .

The health authorities recognize that, based on the death certificates, the pandemic would be around 451 thousand deaths in the country and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates four million 349 thousand 454 infections.

Of the number of cases, there are 155 thousand 826 active, who have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 3.6 percent of the total.

-With information from EFE