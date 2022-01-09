Indigo was a MIRACLE! Evaluna reveals she couldn’t have children

Evaluna and Camilo are just a few weeks away become parents of Indigo, who would seem like a miracle for the family according to the declarations of the future mother.

In its podcast called “In the living room“Evaluna had as guests Rich Wilkerson Jr. and his wife Dawn Chere, Pastors of VOUS Church of Miami, where she revealed details about her pregnancy.

Among the topics they touched on in the program, they talked about spirituality, loneliness, mental health and the difficulties some people have having children.

With this last theme, the daughter of Ricardo Montaner revealed the problems you had getting pregnant

According to Evaluna’s words, she went to different doctors who told her it would be difficult to become a mother and even, “impossible”.

“Doctors told me a million times that I couldn’t have children and it was going to be impossible for my hormones and for other things that were supposedly not right in my body “

Fortunately, the star did manage to get pregnant just one month after marrying the singer thanks to several attempts and they revealed it through a music video with their baby’s name.

IG @camilo

“We started trying for a little while and it happened. And I love that it happens, always at the time it has to happen. God is so faithful in your life and in ours, “he declared.

“It’s really great to be able to share this with people, because a lot of people are struggling with this, not just with infertility but with the expectation (of the baby). I think waiting is the most difficult thing to understand, “he added.

