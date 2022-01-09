Indirect? Karol G and Yailin, Anuel’s new conquest ‘coincide’ in an Instagram message

A few days have passed since a video starring por Anuel AA turned on social media. But it was not a music video to which his fans are accustomed, this time, it was captured in a nightclub very well accompanied by a woman who, of course, was not Karol G.

After having revolutionized Instagram with the short videos where the singer is seen with his new conquest, Yailin, a Dominican singer of the urban genre. And as expected, the followers have not accepted that the break with ‘La Bichota’ has no turning back and that the Puerto Rican is already in love with another.

If some were wondering how Karol G felt with that news, the Colombian herself made it very clear in her last post that she is at her best. The ‘baby’ surprised her followers with a series of images in very little clothes, in a bikini and on the edge of the pool, enjoying a sunny day.

Although her incredible body stole all eyes, the message she left in this publication generated controversy hours later. The artist showed the cover of a female empowerment book in the post, which is titled ‘Women who run with the wolves’. It seemed like a normal post until netizens found a particular match in this message.

Just before Karol G published his photos, Yailin, Anuel’s supposed new girlfriend, also published a photograph referring precisely to the ‘wolves’. In the publication where she is seen posing in the bathroom, with a set of white top and wig, the Dominican wrote “Remember that a quiet wolf does more than a barking dog”.

Was it a coincidence or indirect? There is no doubt that this left users intrigued and they continue to have this pair in the limelight, as many believe that hints are being sent by the Puerto Rican. Meanwhile, the local entertainment media claim that the Puerto Rican singer has already given Yailin expensive gifts.

But not everything ends there. What has surprised the fans even more is that Anuel AA did not leave a trace of his relationship with Karol G and deleted all his photographs together from his social networks, which suggests that the rumors are true and he finally got over his ex-girlfriend.

Faced with so many rumors, the last one to speak was the Puerto Rican, who as a joke published a video-meme on his Instagram account with the message: “the world when Anuel is seen with a woman”, accompanied by emojis of laughter and clowns in the footer of the post. Immediately the publication exceeded 12 thousand comments, many of them claiming that there is no way to forget his story with Karol G.