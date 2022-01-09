“It will have the support of the best fans in the world”

2022-01-09

Olympia already has a boss for the Clausura 2022 tournament of the National League, the current four-time champion will be directed by Argentine Pablo Lavallén.

The announcement of the new DT took longer than expected and it was not until Saturday night that TEN released the scoop that the former coach of Colón de Santa Fe had been chosen by the board of the Merengue team.

LAVALLÉN’S SHOCKING STORY: HE WAS ON THE EDGE OF DEATH

Rafael Villeda, president of Olimpia, wrote a welcome message to Pablo Lavallén on his social networks to give him all the support in this new process towards the Pentacampeonato.

“Welcome Professor Pablo Lavallén to our dear Olimpia. Together, Players, Coaching Staff and Board of Directors we will move forward with this new challenge. I am sure that it will also have the support of the best fans in the world “, wrote the president along with the hashtags” we are going for more “and” king of cups “.