“It will have the support of the best fans in the world”

2022-01-09
Olympia already has a boss for the Clausura 2022 tournament of the National League, the current four-time champion will be directed by Argentine Pablo Lavallén.
The announcement of the new DT took longer than expected and it was not until Saturday night that TEN released the scoop that the former coach of Colón de Santa Fe had been chosen by the board of the Merengue team.
LAVALLÉN’S SHOCKING STORY: HE WAS ON THE EDGE OF DEATH
Rafael Villeda, president of Olimpia, wrote a welcome message to Pablo Lavallén on his social networks to give him all the support in this new process towards the Pentacampeonato.
“Welcome Professor Pablo Lavallén to our dear Olimpia. Together, Players, Coaching Staff and Board of Directors we will move forward with this new challenge. I am sure that it will also have the support of the best fans in the world “, wrote the president along with the hashtags” we are going for more “and” king of cups “.
Lavallén comes to replace Pedro Troglio, who went to San Lorenzo de Almagro. The new coach has the task of continuing to make Olimpia’s history bigger and achieve a Penta-championship, something never seen before in Honduran football.
The things you need to know about Pablo Lavallén
Lavallén is considered in his country as a projection coach despite the fact that his last club was at the end of 2019, in 2020 with the onset of the pandemic he was left without work and to date he has been preparing by going to conferences, workshops and even witnessing the training sessions of River Plate, the club where he made his debut as a professional footballer.