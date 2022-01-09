It’s law: residents and dreames will vote in NY elections

More than 800,000 non-citizens Y “dreamers”Who reside in the city of New York have access to the polls – and could participate in elections municipalities starting next year — after the Mayor Eric Adams allowed an initiative to automatically become law on Sunday.

Critics have vowed to challenge the new law, that he city ​​Council approved a month ago. Unless a judge stops its implementation, the city of New York is the first major city of U.S in granting municipal extended rights of vote to residents non-citizens americans.

More than a dozen communities throughout U.S of allow residents non-citizens cast your votes in elections local, including 11 townships in Maryland and two in Vermont.

The residents non-citizens They will not yet be able to vote for president or members of the Congress in federal contests, or participate in elections state they choose governor, judges and legislators.

The Electoral Board Now he must begin to map out the implementation of a plan by July, including voter registration rules and clauses that would create separate ballots for municipal races to prevent voters from non-citizens cast their votes in federal and state races.

It is a crucial moment for the most populous city in the country, where the residents non-citizens with legal documents and voting age represent about one in nine of the nearly seven million population of voting age. The movement to obtain rights to vote for residents non-citizens prevailed after several setbacks.

The measure would allow non-citizens who have been residents legal permanent staff of the city for at least 30 days, as well as those who have legal authorization to work in U.S, including “dreamers”, Help to choose the Mayor of the city, members of the city ​​Council, district presidents, auditors, and public defenders.

The “dreamers” are immigrants young people who came to U.S without legal authorization being children who would be favored of the never approved initiative of law federal DREAM Act, which would have allowed them to stay in the country if they met certain criteria.