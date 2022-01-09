Jake Paul thinks Chávez Jr. can be his springboard in boxing

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 08.01.2022 21:56:45





Jake paul He is excited about the prospect of facing Julio César Chávez Jr. as he sees him as a catapult that can help cement his boxing career.

With conversations already in progress, something that was confirmed by the Son of the Legend, interest begins to increase around the confrontation, especially in the youtuber, who I would face the first professional boxer, one who even became world middleweight champion for the WBC.

“I really like that fight because it could shut up the critics. He was a world champion and I know I could beat him, pointed in an interview to the podcast Boxing with Chris Mannix.

Paul knows that it is a great opportunity to take that step that was denied him with the injury suffered by Tommy Fury, since wants to confirm that he really is to shine in boxing.

“When I knocked out Woodley, they asked me to fight a real boxer. I tried (with Tommy Fury) and he got out of the fight two weeks early. I want to fight a real boxer. I try, I want to face a real boxer and I am going to do it, but be patient. “

Chávez Jr. is open

Aware that the encounter could leave him a few million dollars in his bank account, Julio César Chávez Jr. is open to facing Paul, so the representatives of both parties are already talking.

“It’s a fight that can sell millions and he can break records because he’s popular and I have a name, I’m a former world champion so I made it clear that It has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight“Chávez commented on his social networks a couple of weeks ago.