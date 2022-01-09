Javier Aguirre affirmed that Rayados played a good game against Gallos

Jorge Rosales

Monterrey / 08.01.2022 22:12:21





Striped began the Clausura 2022 drawing without goals against Querétaro and the coach Javier Aguire He wanted to focus on the positives that his team showed in Matchday 1 despite the questions about the collective malfunction.

“There are many (positive) things, If a team reaches the opponent’s area 25 times and the goalkeeper saves eight balls, there are quite a few positive things; If you have more than 60 percent ownership, there are quite a few positives. Not only do I analyze the result, you do it, there are no problems and hopefully we can improve the definition, we will try from here in Necaxa ”, he commented.

The Basque accepted that starting the tournament without winning at home is a bad result, although he gave the archer the credit Washington Aguerre for the saves he made, preventing the Gang from pulling off a win.

“You have to keep working, I saw the numbers and There were 25 shots, nine on goal and eight saves from the goalkeepers. We have to make 15 shots to score a goal. It was a problem last tournament, in which we arrived, we arrived and we did not put it. The goalkeeper makes two or three spectacular savesOne takes a corner, they shoot us once on goal and we shoot on goal nine or ten. The result is bad because you can’t win at home, but you have to give credit to the rival goalkeeper ”, he commented.

We play as equals vs Rayados: Leo Ramos

The coach of Gallos Blancos, Leonardo Ramos, was not happy with the tie at the Steel Giant, although he stressed that his team did not shrink due to facing the most expensive payroll in Liga MX this semester.

“A tough, close game could have been a game that anyone could have won, we had our virtues and Rayados did the same, he had mistakes that we could take advantage of. The team stood on an equal footing with a hierarchical rival. I am not happy with the draw, but what remains for me is that we play it as equals ”, he declared.