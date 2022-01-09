Javier Aguirre is destroyed in Rayados for his terrible debut in Liga MX

Once again, Rayados de Monterrey could not be victorious in his first game of the year and Javier Aguirre took all the rejection from the fans.

January 09, 2022 · 13:31 hs

A new illusion began. Liga MX is back on track and the Clausura Tournament will be the great goal of the teams in this first half of the year, which will have a tight schedule due to the organization of the World Cup in November-December.

Mexican soccer started this weekend and in Monterrey they were expectant about what the debut of the team would be like, which needs to have a good performance at the local level before traveling to the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup in February.

Although the public had faith that it was possible to start on the right foot, the truth is that Rayados was not up to the match against Querétaro and an insipid goalless draw was the result of the schemes proposed by the coaches.

Faced with this boring zero to zero, the fans exploded in fury against Javier Aguirre, who demanded his immediate departure from the club despite being the last winner of the Concacaf Champions League.

In social networks, the hashtag #FueraAguirre quickly became a trend, making clear the position taken by the public not wanting the DT to be in command when it came to going for the maximum intercontinental contest.

“The Rayados Board of Directors has done an extraordinary job putting together a great team line by line, but they are spoiling everything with the Technical Director,” wrote a fan on his Twitter account.