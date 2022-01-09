Jennifer Lopez applauds and celebrates ‘The Tender Bar, the new movie’ by Ben Affleck: ‘it’s amazing’

Jennifer Lopez he really loved the new movie of Ben affleck, The Tender Bar where the director of George Clooney It details how a nine-year-old boy, in search of a father figure, joins his uncle and eventually becomes a writer.

López has become a fan of the movie and took to Instagram to share her thoughts on it.

Related news

The 52-year-old singer took to her Instagram this week to share a press box for Affleck’s new movie, The Tender Bar, and praised the actor’s performance.

“This is adorable”López began as he shared the box with the fans.

“Oh. A little note to me on what the movie is based on, all these things from the movie here. Nice.”, He chuckled.

Speaking of her favorite scene from the movie, the singer added: “There is a great scene at a bowling alley with Ben and the boy [Ranieri]. Ben plays his uncle [y] they are both amazing in the movie. If I haven’t seen it, you should. “

Previously, Affleck was also excited about the presence of his super famous girlfriend on Instagram.

“Experiencing Jennifer Lopez’s life now and seeing the degree to which a massive social media presence, how it is valued, how it is perceived by people who are willing to put a large amount of money into what you are doing, is truly amazing. “, Told him Lopez to the Los Angeles Times.