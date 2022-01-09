Jennifer Lopez’s secret to avoiding dry skin and looking younger

The actress Jennifer Lopez, 52 years old, is one of the most envied women in show business, since she has a spectacular figure and the formula of eternal youth, because she looks much younger than she really is. And we want to tell you the JLo’s best kept beauty secrets to show off a hydrated and youthful skin.

The ‘Diva of the Bronx’ is very disciplined, her healthy lifestyle, healthy eating and hard exercise routines help her to stay fit and young. But in addition to this, JLo has three anti-aging tips that you too can imitate to prevent signs of aging from appearing.

Related news

No hot water

As much as we like to feel hot water on our body or hair, it is not so good for our skin and body, so it should be avoided at all costs. Preferably opt for wash your face at room temperature or cold.

It is worth mentioning that the cold helps to reduce inflammation of the skin and to firm or tone it. So go for it.

Photo: Instagram

Apply moisturizer

The singer advises using a good moisturizer, hyaluronic acid cannot be missing from her toiletry bag, she usually applies it at least twice a day, after washing her face.

Photo: Instagram

Never go out without sunscreen

Sunscreen is perhaps the most important element in the actress’s Skincare routine, it is even said that Jennifer Lopez He even uses it to sit in front of the computer or television, as this product prevents premature wrinkles from appearing.