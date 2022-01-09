Jorge Campos launches the 94 commemorative uniform; there are only 300pcs

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 09.01.2022 00:32:47





A element that usually distinguish Jorge Campos are the colorful and quirky uniforms which he used in his time as a footballer; to revive his old glories, the Brody launched a special and limited edition of the one used in the 94 World Cup qualifiers, because they only exist 300 pieces.

Jorge Campos is one of the great figures from Aztec Sports, well next to Martinoli, Zague and Luis Garcia are all the rage on sports broadcasts, but the Brody It also has its business side and that is why launched this commemorative edition of his uniform for sale.

What is Jorge Campos’ special uniform like?

Via a couple of videos on TikTok Jorge Campos announced which is already at sell your special uniform, same that honors the Playoffs of 1994 United States World Cup.

East uniform It is royal blue color, has the classic colored figures phosphorescent lights that distinguished Jorge Campos, in addition it is signed, with his serial number, a QR code that gives authenticity to the signature of the Brody and as if this were not enough, it also comes in a box with a certificate.

Is collector’s item from the Mexican exporter consists of the goalkeeper shirt and a short, where both come with their serial number and with the signature of Jorge Campos.

Eye, the price of this u1994 World Cup niforme It is 4 thousand 799 pesos, you can choose the size you like and it is sold through the page Raute Sports, same that has the original clothes of this character.

East 2022 is a World Cup year And because of that Jorge Campos launched this commemorative apparel, Well, so that all his followers are ready to Qatar, he remembered his good times on the way to the United States in 1994.

To