Juan Gabriel, millionaire fortune left by Divo de Juárez

Juan Gabriel was known as El Divo de Juárez | AFP Juan Gabriel was a renowned Mexican singer-songwriter | AFP Alberto Aguilera Valadez was his full name | AFP

With one of the longest and most prolific careers in Mexico Alberto Aguilera Valadez internationally known as Juan Gabriel lost his life on August 28, 2016, you will surely like to know a little about the millionaire fortune that he left Divo of Juárez.

The famous interpreter of “Así Fue” began his career in 1971 and although at first it was not what he expected once he began to have popularity he did not stop having it, even to this day he continues to be remembered as one of the great interpreters of the music between ballads, mariachi, Latin pop, bolero and rancheras.

Throughout his career, which was approximately 45 years, he managed to sell 150 million records, in addition to having sold more than 30 million records alongside the Spanish singer Rocío Durcal with whom he also has several hits.

With these sales he managed to become one of the artists with the highest number of record sales, there is no doubt that Juan Gabriel he was quite a celebrity.

This enormous amount surely gave fruit to a practically perfect life, full of luxuries and benefits, and that surely increased with each of the concerts that the singer-songwriter performed, which is why the doubt about his fortune would afflict several.

Juan Gabriel was well loved and recognized for his melodies | AFP



It was precisely a portal specialized in making some calculations on the millionaire entries that the interpreter of “Abrazame Muy Fuerte” had throughout his career, this is called celebrityworth who stated that his fortune reached 30 million dollars.

This figure is what they calculated when Juan Gabriel He lost his life, which in Mexican pesos would be almost 615 million pesos, obviously other media such as Forbes have made other calculations, the famous magazine published in 2015 had had earnings of 11 million dollars.

With this figure, the magazine positioned him at number 18 among the richest artists in the world, a figure that surely increased again from the moment he lost his life, as the number of reproductions in his songs.

The singer began his career in 1971 and a year later was when his popularity began to take off, and rise like foam, thanks to the single “No Tengo Dinero”, a single that reached number one in Mexico.

The music of Divo de Juárez has sounded around the world, and some of his singles have been translated into other languages, being an international star and above all loved by Mexicans.

Who precisely on some occasions have compared some looks of Harry Styles with those of Juan Gabriel and that in fact coincide in some details.