Kanye West parties with Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, in Miami

Kanye west has been in the headlines with his recent outings and most recently the rapper gained attention for his dinner with the husband of Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner.

Rapper from Flashing lights He went into town with the former White House senior adviser Thursday night to “not have a business agenda.”

According to Page Six, “It was a purely private dinner”. The 44-year-old rapper was seen wearing a bright yellow hoodie, while Kushner adorned a black sweater.

The two friends last got together in August 2020 when West confirmed his meeting with Kushner after he was accused of deflecting votes from Joe biden.

The rapper wrote on Twitter: “I’m willing to do a live interview with New York Time about my meeting with Jared, where we discussed Dr. Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics.”

Kanye West dates Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner in Miami

Meanwhile, the composer Heartless and his new beloved Julia Fox They recently went on their first date on New Years Day, following their romantic dinner in New York.

Kanye’s friendship with the Trump family

West and his ex Kim kardashian west once visited Kushner Y Trump at the White House to discuss his ideas on sentencing reform, according to Forbes. The post also referred to an earlier interview with West, in which he said “I love Jared … that’s my boy you know?”

As the president’s senior adviser, Kushner played a central role in the Trump Administration’s Middle East policy, notably as the architect of the Abraham Accords, a diplomatic normalization agreement between the US, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates. and Bahrain.

West is a highly influential celebrity who has achieved international fame perhaps as much for his eccentric personality as for his innovative, modern songwriting and production, and aggressive rap style, which have earned him 22 Grammy Awards throughout his two decades of career, according to The Independiente.