Klay Thompson used Michael Jordan to announce his return to Warriors

The most anticipated return of the season NBA 2021-22 has arrived. Klay thompson He was in charge of revolutionizing the world of the league with the announcement of his return to the Golden State Warriors in which he used Michael Jordan and discarded Lebron James.

The Warriors social networks published the video of Thompson announcing his return, but the message appeared on Klay’s personal account on Instagram that caused a sensation with more than 2 million views. Michael Jordan was the main protagonist!

In recent times, Klay Thompson was quite close with LeBron James because he was part of the film starring the star of Los Angeles Lakers ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ (A new legacy), but ‘The king’ was ruled out by the Golden State Warriors star to announce his return.

With a scene from the mythical movie Space jam, Thompson caused a sensation on Instagram by posting that he is ready to return to the Warriors and the NBA after miss two seasons in a row by breaking the ligaments of the left knee and the right Achilles tendon.

Discarded LeBron: Thompson used Jordan to announce his return to the NBA

As I stop to chase tomorrow, Bill Murray is my spirit animal. I’m so excited to see the entire Dun Nation! Let’s get it ”, was the message that Klay Thompson published in which he used Michael Jordan and discarded LeBron James.