Lakers win five games in a row when they keep a key in the formation

The Los Angeles Lakers have a 5-1 record in the last six games and the victories come with a common denominator that for LeBron James is very simple.

That the photo does not confuse, Carmelo anthonyAlthough with a good level, he is not a starter in the team, he is still the sixth man. Los angeles lakers seem to find their way little by little in the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

At the beginning of the season, the team was off and out of chemistry. The only one who seemed to show his face was Lebron James, who maintains an impeccable level of excellence during the campaign. However, these last games showed the potential they have, even without several players, especially Anthony Davis.

For James, the reason for success is a very simple but important one. After the game on Friday night before Atlanta hawks where they won by 134 to 118, the star told the press about the streak, “We are getting our boys back. It’s literally that simple.”.

LeBron James and the key to the Lakers’ victories

However, this series comes with a stone in the shoe, and that was the loss to Memphis Grizzlies, where there was a change in the formation that the other games did not have: The pivot of those led by Frank vogel it was Dwight howard and not LeBron.

That’s how it is! When James plays center in the campaign the Angelenos are undefeated with five victories. Yesterday, The king he turned to show off with 32 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks. Now the NBA should fear them once they get all the weapons back.