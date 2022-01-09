League MX LIVE Standings Table: This is Cruz Azul in the general table of Clausura 2022

Cruz Azul debuted with a 2-0 win over Xolos and immediately took over the leadership of the Clausura 2022 in Liga MX.

Cruz Azul debuted tonight at the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, on the Liga MX, with a 2-0 win over the Xolos from Tijuana from Aztec stadium, corresponding to the Day 1, where he presented himself with a renewed team after the 12 casualties suffered this semester and the incorporation of three of the five reinforcements that it presented so far.

They were three of The Machine’s reinforcements those who debuted tonight from the start, as they were included in the initial 11 of Juan Reynoso: Erik Lira, Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rodríguez They had their presentation as cement players, even the former Rayados player made his debut with the goal that led to victory.

With Five games played at the moment in the Clausura 2022, Cruz Azul shares the highest part of the Table of Positions with the Tuzos del Pachuca, with three units each, when they prevailed with the same score on Matchday 1, for which both record two goals in favor and zero against.

This is what the Table of Positions for Clausura 2022 looks like at the moment: