Leandro Vega says goodbye to Emelec after more than 6 months without playing

The Argentine central said goodbye to Emelec through his social networks.

Leandro Vega used his social networks to say goodbye to Emelec after more than 6 months without playing a game with the blue team. The Argentine center-back stopped being taken into account by Rescalvo since the elimination in the South American Cup.

The Argentine central Leandro Vega ended his stage in Emelec through his social networks. The player was not of interest to the coaching staff and since June of the previous year he had not entered a call for the blue team.

The last time Vega played for the Rescalvo in Emelec was on the last date of the group stage of the Sudamericana, where Emelec fell thrashed at home against Talleres Cordoba and the Argentine central was very marked.

Vega’s possible destination would be in Chile, where the player is interested in Antofagasta. Since Emelec there has been no official communication in reference to the defender’s departure.