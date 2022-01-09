Learn more about Pablo Solari, Club América’s new target for Clausura 2022

Pablo Solari settled in the Futbol de Estufa del América when the possibility of hiring Brian Ocampo fell. Learn more about the probable reinforcement of Santiago Solari’s squad for the Liga MX’s Grita México C22, in this Águilas Monumental article.

The boat of the Eagles of America in the tide of Stove Soccer had a turn of the wheel. The one that days ago was given as an incorporation of Brian Ocampo practically closed, in the last hours it was recognized as absolutely fallen, and that was when the name of Pablo Solari, which, by the way, has nothing to do with Santiago.

At least for the moment, because if the conversations between the higher-ups of the institution cream blue and those of Colo-Colo come to fruition, they can be linked in a technical-player relationship, for the remainder of the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX, an event in which the entire Indiecito He already took his first step with the 1 to 1 ante Puebla.

Who is Pablo Solari the new one targeted by Club América in Stove Soccer?

Pablo Solari He is 20 years old, he was born on March 22, 2001 in Arizona, a town of saint Louis which is one of the central provinces of the territory of Argentina. It is extreme right and measures 1.81 mts. His beginnings in soccer were developed in the Cordoba Workshop Club, until November 2020 Colo-Colo knocked on your door to apply for a one-year loan with an option to buy.

That clause the Chilean team executed it just days ago. According to the Redgol portal, they paid 1.3 million dollars for 80 percent of the token. Which means that the Argentine is one of the bets of the Cacique for this 2022. In fact, the player is doing the preseason in Argentina and, what’s more, on January 7 he declared that he is thinking about the next friendlies (against University of Chile on January 14 and before Boca Juniors on the 17th of the same month) and at the end of the Chilean Super Cup vs. Catholic University to be played on Sunday, January 23.

“We prepare ourselves in the best way to face the final (Chilean Super Cup) which is the first objective we have. We hope to play the friendlies in the best possible way, that they join us to get a rhythm “, launched for the networks of Colo-Colo Pablo Solari, who until 48 hours ago manifested being involved in the first semester of the year that the cast that leads Gustavo Quinteros. Can he America club tempt him and tune him out?