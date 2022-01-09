LeBron James gets into a historic NBA top-10 and ‘threatens’ to overtake Michael Jordan

LeBron James continues to make history with the Los Angeles Lakers and now gets into a historic NBA top-10 that includes Michael Jordan, will he pass it?

Los angeles lakers are officially in their prime of the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Finally, they broke the barrier and reached four wins in a row and in their last six games they have a 5-1 record.

They did it this Friday night with a huge win over Atlanta hawks at the Cypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center). 134 to 118 was the final result, and thus, in all the victories of the streak, Lebron James had an outstanding performance.

On this occasion, the Akron, Ohio-born man returned to playing pivot, a position he covered in the five games he won, and he looked like every night: 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, four steals and three blocks. In this way, he got into another historical top-10 to increase his legend.

LeBron James and another top-10, shared with Michael Jordan

With those four robberies, James placed 10th on the NBA’s all-time robbery list with 2,113. The great Michael Jordan He is fourth with 2,514. At nearly 400 steals, will James be able to beat MJ in this statistic?

What is certain is that LeBron has an advantage over the player of Chicago bulls in other historical categories; He already surpassed him in points, where he is third and Your Majesty fifth, and in assists, where the current Lakers # 6 is eighth and Jordan, far away, 47th.