LeBron or Curry? NO! Giannis Antetokounmpo surrenders at the feet of Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo gives the best possible compliment to Kevin Durant after the duel between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

Something that differentiates a lot Giannis Antetokounmpo with the rest of the stars of the NBA it is his humility. The star of Milwaukee bucks is the current winner of the championship and Finals MVP And yet you don’t want to be the big spotlight in the spotlight.

This Friday, the Bucks played against Brooklyn nets at the Barclays Center and won 121-109, repeating what they did in the Eastern Conference semifinals a few months ago. Both were missing a part of the Big-3, since Jrue Holiday Y Kyrie irving they were absent for different reasons.

Those who were were Giannis and Khris middleton on one side, and Kevin Durant Y James harden of the other. The greek freak was the figure of the champions with 31 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists. Meanwhile, KD did his usual with 29 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Giannis surrenders at the feet of Kevin Durant

After the meeting, the Greek spoke about what was the great triumph against the now seconds of the Eastern Conference and referred to Kevin Durant as the best player in the NBA, above LeBron James, Stephen Curry or Giannis himself.

“I try to make my team great. I try to enjoy the game. KD is the best player in the world, he showed it in the past, he is showing it right now. I’m just trying to improve “Antetokounmpo said in the post-match interview with Cassidy Hubbarth.