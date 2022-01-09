Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, this was their romantic passage through St. Barth

Romantic vacation: photos of Leonardo DiCaprio and his Argentine girlfriend, Camila Morrone

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Camila morrone were captured while enjoying a romantic vacation in the middle of the heavenly St. Barth. The images captivated their thousands of fans, as both actors were photographed in swimsuits while enjoying the sea.

Since they began their relationship approximately five years ago, the famed actor Oscar winner and the model have tried to keep the details of their privacy private, so when they decide to take a break outside the comfort of their homes, they try to avoid being photographed. However, this is often not the case.

In the last hours, some postcards that have already gone around the world have transcended. In these images, the actor of the international classic could be seen Titanic into the sea where the water reached up to his hips. Leonardo was accompanied by Camila, who showed her love in a warm hug from behind.

Camila Morrone attends the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, USA on November 13, 2021. REUTERS / Aude Guerrucci

The American actress, who appeared as part of the cast of Mickey and the Bear, she wore her spectacular figure in a black bikini. The also model showed off her curves in a two-piece swimsuit whose bottom was tied with two cords at the hips while the top was similar to a lingerie garment.

Another element that caught Camila Morrone’s attention was that during said walk with her sentimental partner she preferred not to wear makeup, at least that detail was appreciated in the images. She also kept her long hair untied, so at times she dealt with a few strands on her face.

Seconds after the show of affection, Leonardo reacted with another gesture, as he carried his girlfriend to give her a passionate kiss, a romantic scene from real life that, along with the landscape, touched the moment.

Photo © 2022 Eliot Press / The Grosby Group EXCLUSIVE St Barth, France Leonardo DiCaprio on vacation in St-Barth

Camila and Leonardo decided to say goodbye to 2021 and ring in the New Year with a couple outings. On this occasion, the actors were accompanied by a small group of friends with whom they took a ride through the waves of the sea on top of a luxurious yacht that, it is said, could be owned by the billionaire Ernesto bertarelli.

The Americans got on maritime transport and enjoyed coexistence with their relatives. Thanks to the famous actor sitting on the shore of the yacht, it could be seen that he chose a sky blue bathing suit and completed his outfit with sunglasses.

One of the factors that marked their day at the beach was that they had the opportunity to practice some water sports, such as jet ski trips. In the images, only Leonardo DiCaprio appeared on top of a device with which he traveled a nearby section.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star in a satirical story about the end of the world. (Netflix)

Without further ado, the famous lovers continued to make the most of their rest on the beach, swimming for a while and basking in the rays of the sun at the edge of the sea.

It is worth mentioning that the protagonist of The Wolf of Wall Street and his girlfriend have an age difference of 23 years, because Leonardo DiCaprio reached 47 on November 11, while the also model celebrated her only 24 years in mid-June 2021.

On the other hand, the native of Los Angeles, California, continues to reap successes. It recently premiered Don’t look up, a starring project with Jennifer Lawrence and that, after a few days within Netflix’s extensive catalog, has already become the third most viewed movie on the streaming platform.

The first two positions belong to Red alert from 2021 and Bird Box of 2018, respectively.

KEEP READING:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly strolled in California, Leonardo DiCaprio rested on a yacht in Saint Barth: celebrities in one click

What Juan Rivera said about Chiquis Rivera’s accusations

Alejandra Guzmán denied that she is serious after her COVID-19 infection