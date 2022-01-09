Leonardo Suárez is a new Santos Laguna player

A few moments ago Santos Laguna confirmed that the Argentine Leonardo Suarez up to his club facing the Scream Mexico Closing 2022. The Argentine element did not have a good season with him America from Santiago Solari, after failing to earn a place after his operation on one of his ankles.

At Closing 2020, the South American footballer broke the winter market after the team led by Miguel Herrera your arrival confirmed. However, after the louse left the attacker was far from his best level.

On the other hand, in the last hours, Santos Laguna made official the arrival of Leonardo Suarez to Torreón, something that was known in the last week. In the statement, Warrior highlighted the passage through European football, his training in Boca Juniors and that in the 2020 played 48 games. In turn, the item would arrive as part of payment for Diego Valdes.

It should be noted that the Argentine had a severe injury to one of his ankles, an injury that required a surgical intervention, while the recovery that cost him much of the last semester. A little over a week ago, the journalist from Bolavip México and Águilas Monumental, Alejandro alfaro, had confirmed that the attacker was heading towards Keep.