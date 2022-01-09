Logan Paul shows off Pokémon cards; paid 3.5 million dollars and they would be false

Editorial Mediotiempo

Logan paul seems to have been the victim of a millionaire fraud, after having acquired collectible cards from Pokemon false, according to experts on the subject.

What did Logan Paul do?

The youtuber, who fought against boxer Floyd Mayweather, bought a collectible from the Pokémon franchise, paying $ 3.5 million.

They gave him a closed box of first-generation letters, but according to experts, they are not legitimate.

Pokémon Collectors to the Rescue

A community of collectors, Pokémon TGC, collected evidence from research published on PokeBeach.

The eBay platform seller changed his name (number1pokemonmaster), just before the auction started, which created uncertainty and prompted the investigation; Furthermore, it is not common for it to be auctioned in a e-commerce platform.

Logan is already aware that he was possibly scammed, so he posted on his social networks that he will find out.

“I will fly to Chicago to verify the case with BBCE, the company that assured the authenticity,” he said.