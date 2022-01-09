Los Dos Carnales: why they canceled a concert in Colombia | Mexico | MX | Celebs | NNDA NNLT | FAME

The Two Carnales traveled to Colombia to give a series of concerts in different locations, but they will not be able to fulfill all their commitments as the musicians would like because, recently, they announced the cancellation of a presentation that was planned to take place in Neiva.

MORE INFORMATION: Grupo Firme: how much are the tickets for your next concert in CDMX

Through its social networks, the Mexican band shared a statement announcing the news that the show in that city will not be able to take place. In addition, they explained the reasons for such a decision and the solution to the problem they had to face during this tour in the South American country.

Los Dos Carnales arriving in Colombia for their 2022 tour, in which they were forced to cancel a concert. (Photo: Los Dos Carnales / Instagram).

WHY DID THE TWO CARNALES CANCEL A CONCERT IN COLOMBIA?

In the official communication of the group they explain that their recital for Saturday 8 January in Neiva had been canceled, apologizing to all the fans who had bought a ticket and who were ready to attend the event and have a few hours of relaxation and good music.

In the same way, it is explained that the reason for having canceled the presentation lies exclusively in the increase in cases of coronavirus in that town, so the relevant authorities took measures regarding the realization of massive events like that.

“We inform all our public that, due to the high rates of COVID-19 and following the indications of the Neiva mayor’s office and health entities, we are in the sad situation of canceling said event. For us, the most important thing is our fans and we want to avoid exposing them “, you can read.

Official statement from Los Dos Carnales about the cancellation of their concert in Neiva, Colombia. (Photo: Los Dos Carnales / Instagram).

The intention is also expressed to find a new date to give the concert, but they are not clear about it, so the decision has been made that all the people who were going to go can receive the refund of their money at the respective points where bought their tickets.

MORE INFORMATION: Eduin Caz, the vocalist of Grupo Firme, will he have a new appearance after his hospitalization?

THE TWO CARNALS: I AM WORTH MY MOTHER