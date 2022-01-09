Love at Second Sight: This Week’s Schedule by Divinity, January 10-14 | Aşk Yeniden | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

What hours does “Love at second sight“? The Turkish soap opera “Aşk Yeniden” stars Özge Özpirinçci and Buğra Gülsoy, as Zeynep and Fatih, respectively, and has become one of the favorites on the television grid. This week will premiere new chapters from January 10 to 14, with new surprises and guaranteed laughter in the hilarious story.

MORE INFORMATION: “Love at second sight”, 5 things that will happen this week

The romantic comedy It is considered one of the classic programs of the turkish tv. In addition, it meant an important boost to the career of Özpirinçci and Gülsoy at the time.

The viewersUntil now, they continue to delight in the great chemistry that Turkish actors have on screen. The series started for the first time on February 10, 2015 and such was its success that it was renewed by a season 2, which is unusual in this type of genre.

MORE INFORMATION: Nilay Deniz, why was your divorce from Erçin Karabulut so talked about in Turkey?

Thus, “Love at second sight”Had two seasons and a total of 59 episodes of 90 minutes each. The story, however, continues to be broadcast internationally, as it has been happening in Spain.

Fatih and Zeynep in a scene from “Love at Second Sight”. (Photo: Süreç Film)

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE THAT “LOVE AT SECOND SIGHT” HAS IN DIVINITY?

New episodes of the Turkish soap opera “Love at second sight” will be broadcast during the week of Monday, January 10 to Friday, January 14, at 18:15 hours on the Divinity channel of Spain.

In addition, the premieres of “Ask Yeniden” will also be seen from online way and live through the streaming platform Mitele PLUS.

The episodes that, so far, have appeared on the small screen will also be available. All television material without interruptions for subscribers.

Monday, January 10 at 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, January 11 at 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, January 12 at 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, January 13 at 6:15 p.m.

Friday, January 14 at 6:15 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is Nilüfer Gürbüz, Bugra Gülsoy’s wife

Buğra Gülsoy and Özge Özpirinçci in the Turkish soap opera “Love at second sight”. (Photo: Süreç Film)

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE LAST CHAPTERS OF “LOVE AT SECOND SIGHT”?

In the most recent episodes of “Love at second sight”, it was seen how Zeynep was kidnapped and, after being released, poisoned by the stranger who held her captive. Fatih desperately searched for the antidote to save her, then she was taken to the hospital, where she asked to see Selim.

While Zeynep still between life and death, Vahit It has become the only salvation for the protagonist. The kidnapper insisted that he will not reveal the type of poison he has given the woman until he sees his son.

Thus, Fatih kept looking for Ertan to get Vahit to reveal the poison so they can save Zeynep, who resists dying in the hospital. MeryemIn addition, his last card was played by making a proposal to Vahit.

An advertising photograph for the Turkish novel “Love at Second Sight”. (Photo: Süreç Film)

WHAT IS “LOVE AT SECOND SIGHT” ABOUT?

“Love at second sight” is a romantic comedy in which the protagonists fall in love by faking their love story. Old acquaintances, Zeynep Taşkın and Fatih ŞekercizadeThey coincide by chance on a flight back to Turkey, where they will go to meet again and both are very concerned about the situation.

She doesn’t want to tell them that her boyfriend has left her and that she is now single mother of a child; while the young millionaire does not want to marry the girl that his parents have sought for him and that was the main reason for his departure.

After sharing their problems, the two decide on a solution: pretend they are a couple and present themselves as a young family to their incredulous parents. What they do not expect is to end up falling madly in love.

WHO IS ZEYNEP TASKIN IN “LOVE AT SECOND SIGHT”?

Zeynep Taşkın, played by Özge Özpirinçci, She is a beautiful, charming and natural girl. He is from the Black Sea region. Its main characteristic is that is direct, so much so that sometimes they do not have a good touch when it comes to communicating. Although on the outside it looks like an indestructible mountain, it is actually a woman with a very delicate heart.. She does not usually show people her injuries and, on the contrary, likes to play to be the strongest.

Zeynep lives happily with her father and aunt until she discovers love in a young man. So he decides to travel to the United States, despite the fact that his family had not approved it. She runs away to find her great love, but her life takes an unexpected turn after becoming pregnant. That, however, will not be the most difficult thing you will have to face.

The protagonist of “Love at second sight” She discovers that her boyfriend, for whom she left Turkey to live a life together in North America, does not want to become a father and abandons her to her fate. Despite this, Zeynep Taşkın decides to go ahead with her pregnancy and become a great mother.

After the birth of her son, she discovers how difficult it is to be a single mother and work at the same time. Desperate, she decides to return to Turkey and during the flight she meets Fatih (Buğra Gülsoy), a young millionaire betrothed to a woman he does not love. They both have a story in common: they have failed in love. Tired of the criticism, they decide to pretend to be married.

PHOTOS OF ÖZGE ÖZPIRINÇCI ON INSTAGRAM