Love-hate relationship with New York costs Julius Randle $ 25,000

Julius Randle used his Instagram account to send a public apology to the New York Knicks fanswhich this week he had silenced on two different occasions. The matter, beyond the clarifications of the 27-year-old power forward, ended with a $ 25,000 NBA fine to the player for “offensive use of profane language.”

It all started with the whistles of the fans when the team was losing 25 points at Madison Square Garden against the Boston Celtics, a team that the locals would come back and win on the horn thanks to a prodigious triple by RJ Barrett.

Randle described his gestures and subsequent words as the typical example of a love-hate relationship: “Sometimes you say things that you regret to the people you love.”





Beyond the gesture of disapproval on the field, giving a thumbs down to the audienceRandle spoke forcefully to the press in two separate instances. After the win against Boston at home, he explained the meaning of his gesture as follows: “Shut the fuck up.”

In the training before that game, the New York press had already stirred the murky waters that surround Randle, All Star for the first time in his career last year and chosen as the player with the greatest progression of the competition in 2021, this course.

“I don’t give a shit what anyone has to say, to be honest”, answered the ’30’ of the Knicks. “I’m out there playing, and no one knows more about the game than I do compared to what everyone else has to say. So I don’t give a shit. I go out there and play.”

The last summer, Randle signed a four-year, $ 117 million extension with the Knicks after his best season in scoring, rebounding, assists, and 3-point and free-throw percentage. This course has not started so well for him, and yesu perimeter efficiency has dropped notably by 8%. From averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6 assists per game, he has gone on to 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season.

