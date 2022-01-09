you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Fernando Muriel.
The Colombian scored in the Italian Serie A match.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 09, 2022, 12:58 PM
Luis Fernando Muriel was key in the triumph of Atalanta 2-6 on your visit to Udinese, in a Serie A match in Italy.
Muriel was present on the scoreboard in the 26th and 76th minutes, helping to achieve an important victory for the Bergamo team.
The Colombian, who played for Udinese from 2012 to 2015, was reunited with the goal after a drought that lasted since November 23, when he scored Young Boys in the Champions League.
Atalanta was a machine
The Santo Tomás striker made it 2-0 in an outstanding first half for Atalanta, in which the Croatian Mario Pasalic and the Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky went up a resounding 3-0 to the bright spot.
Argentine Nahuel Molina momentarily shortened the gap for Udinese, but once again Muriel, Danish Joakim Maelhe and Matteo Pessina overwhelmed the home team to complete the set. Only the target of the Portuguese Beto Betuncal, for Udinese, served for the statistics.
Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta sealed their fourth position, two points behind Napoli third place, which beat Sampdoria 1-0.
EFE
