Luis Suárez was fed up with Simeone and made a drastic decision at Atlético de Madrid

Luis Suárez surprised Diego Simeone with his decision about his continuity at Atlético de Madrid.

January 8, 2022 5:00 p.m.

The confrontation between Luis Suárez and the Cholo Simeone forced the Uruguayan forward to rethink his future at Atlético de Madrid once his contract ends and he becomes a free agent.

The Gunman He was the protagonist in recent weeks of rumors of a fight with the Argentine strategist of the mattress institution due to the constant replacements in lso matches, despite being a starter.

Faced with this situation, rumors in the European press began to revolve around the future of the Uruguayan striker about the possibility that he might end up leaving the Spanish club to reactivate in another league.

According to the Italian medium Corriere Dello Sport, Luis Suárez made the decision to end his contract with Atlético de Madrid to end his MLS career and thus lead a more comfortable life.

At the moment, the only offers from the United States league that were made public were those from Inter Miami in repeated windows of the transfer markets to replace a possible departure for Gonzalo Higuaín.

Luis Suárez’s contract will end at the end of June this year and everything seems to indicate that once this season is over, the former Barcelona player will try to find financial comfort.