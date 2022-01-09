Lupillo Rivera does not remain silent and responds to Juan Rivera

Lupillo rivera He appeared on his social networks after a new controversy began in his family over the inheritance of his late sister, Jenni Rivera.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, the interpreter of ‘Árboles de la Barranca’, refers to a video published by his brother, Juan Rivera, where he speaks, among other things, of the issue of inheritance.

In your post, Lupillo Rivera pointed out that he is not a person who likes to make statements to make the controversy grow, despite the fact that all last year his brother had spoken badly about him: “I never answered, because I am not that type of person”, express.

The singer mentioned that the producers of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ They called him to do an interview to talk about the subject around his family and decided to give some statements.

He ruled out that he is supporting his nephews to become more famous, as he considers that this does not make people listen to his music. In addition, Lupillo Rivera mentioned that he found out that Juan Rivera’s family received a monthly check on behalf of the companies with the name of Jenni Rivera.