Madrid’s victory had several protagonists: Valencia, Piqué and La Casa de Papel

The duel has been played on and off the courts



January 8, 2022 19:19

Real Madrid returned to their stadium this Saturday to play the League match against José Bordalás’ Valencia. The Che team came out strong and put those led by Ancelotti in trouble until the 41st minute when Casemiro stole a ball at the exit of the Mestalla and entered the area, where after a contact he was knocked down and later the referee Hernández Hernández would charge the maximum penalty executed by Benzema. 1 to 0.

This action provoked a forceful response and complaint from Valencia through the official Twitter profile of which he has published a message that does not lend itself to double interpretations. “The robbery in Madrid begins to be somewhat repetitive” and quotes La Casa de Papel, the popular Netflix platform series where the main plot is a robbery in the Spanish capital. Clearly a double-minded analogy.

The Valencia publication, which has the responses blocked on its social networks, has had a quick reaction on a regular Twitter. The Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué, quoted the black-and-white club’s tweet with a sly response: “Don’t say it too loud that they are going to sanction you.”

Even the sports journalist Tomás Roncero answered Piqué and joined the controversy.

Already in the previous game, days before, there was controversy after the appointment of Hernández Hernández, a referee who does not like the Blanco club and has had serious public disagreements against him, but that the statistics favor Madrid when the canary whistles. Otherwise with Valencia, which in 21 games accumulated seven draws, seven defeats and seven victories, now eight with the 4-1 given by Madrid.

Bordalás himself had to come out to say his opinion on the referee on Friday at the pre-match press conference to avoid suspicions: “He is a great referee,” he said in one of his responses.

Real Madrid won four goals to one with a double from Karim Benzema and a double from Vinicius Junior. The goal came after an innocent by Mendy who committed a penalty executed by the Portuguese Guedes and saved by Thibaut Courtois, but on the rebound the winger headed in the second play and scored the honor player.