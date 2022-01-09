Marathón thrashed San Juan in a duel that marked the debut of Rambo de León

The Marathon squad closed ranks and took revenge after beating San Juan de Quimistán 4-0 of the Promotion League in a duel held in the Morazán stadium in San Pedro Sula.

Hours before announcing the signing of Rambo de León For the second division team, the experienced and talented Honduran player saw action in the friendly match.

The goals for the purslane team led by Tato García were scored by Mario Martínez, José Aguilera, Isaac Castillo and the Argentine Lucas Campana closed the account, who is one of the reinforcements of the greens for this 2022.

With this result, the Sampedrano team was able to take revenge on the Quimistán team that beat it 2-1 on December 22 in a clash that was played in Santa Bárbara.