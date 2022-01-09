Marco Antonio Solís’ daughter dazzled everyone with her beauty

Marco Antonio Solís, Mexican singer-songwriter, composer, actor and producer just turned 63 years old on December 29. In his life he has had two marriages, of which he had four children. In addition, ‘El Buki’ remains in full force and has projects for 2022.

For this year, he will carry out the tour ‘Una historia cantada’, which he carried out together with his old group Los Bukis, where they grossed more than $ 5 million per show. Due to the shows that they gave in the United States, they were located in the second position of the 20 most lucrative tours worldwide. In addition to continuing to perform with his band, Solis will keep creating new romantic songs.

In 1993, Marco Antonio Solis He married Cristy Solís and on December 17 they celebrated 28 years of marriage and are the parents of Alison and Marla, two young people who follow the artistic path of their parents. To commemorate the anniversary, they decided to take a romantic and passionate trip.

To commemorate his birthday, Beatríz Solís, the eldest daughter of the author of ‘If you had not gone’, dedicated an emotional message to him. “You are the man who made me breathe, the one who gave me life and the one I love the most every day. You are the one who has always taught me to be stronger ”. To end with the tender message, Beatríz wrote: “Happy birthday dear dad, I love you.” The daughter’s posting exceeded 9 thousand likes.

Source: Instagram Beatriz Solís

Speaking of your daughter, Beatriz She has an unmatched beauty and on her Instagram account she stole all eyes by uploading a photo with a sexy low-cut green dress. To accompany the photo, he published a message wishing a happy 2022, which had a lot of interaction with his followers, who were dazzled by his beauty.