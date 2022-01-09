Marco Antonio Solís’ daughter dazzled everyone with her beauty

Marco Antonio Solís, Mexican singer-songwriter, composer, actor and producer just turned 63 years old on December 29. In his life he has had two marriages, of which he had four children. In addition, ‘El Buki’ remains in full force and has projects for 2022.

For this year, he will carry out the tour ‘Una historia cantada’, which he carried out together with his old group Los Bukis, where they grossed more than $ 5 million per show. Due to the shows that they gave in the United States, they were located in the second position of the 20 most lucrative tours worldwide. In addition to continuing to perform with his band, Solis will keep creating new romantic songs.

