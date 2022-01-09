Martha Sepúlveda: Colombian woman suffering from ALS dies after euthanasia

Martha Sepulveda

Martha Sepúlveda celebrated her 51 years in January 2021.

After a long journey that included a legal battle in Colombia, Martha Sepúlveda managed to euthanize her this Saturday.

The Colombian woman, who suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), died at the age of 51 at the Colombian Institute of Pain, in the city of Medellín, the Laboratory of Economic, Social and Cultural Rights reported in a statement.

Martha Sepulveda I agreedor to euthanasia and diedor according to your idea of ​​autonomy and dignity“said the organization.

“Martha left grateful to all the people who accompanied and supported her, who prayed for her and had words of love and empathy during these difficult months,” he added.

