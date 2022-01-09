Match summary Rayo Vallecano vs. Betis (1-1) and controversial kick

Editorial Mediotiempo

Andrés Guarded and Diego Lainez were substitutes with him Betis in the 1-1 draw against Vallecano Ray, but at least The little Prince was able to enter the game and from the first half, this thanks to the expulsion of a teammate who forced Manuel Pellegrini to move your lines.

That play was a great controversy, since Alex Moreno received the red card for the referee Muñiz Ruiz, when he did not know what happened, but when he saw that he was bleeding a lot Isi Palazon, expelled him when it was the 34th minute.

And with everything and the VAR, the situation was that there was a kick to the head, but everything seems to indicate that it is the Rayo player who crouches, when the ball is raised to a meter high, so it would not be dangerous game.

Given this situation, Pellegrini decided to sacrifice Borja Iglesias and the Mexican entered to cover the side; When leaving, his partner claimed a hand in a previous action that was not marked, he asked for a penalty.

Despite this, with 10 men, Betis could go up to 45 ‘+2’, Fekir opened at second post and Sergio Canales pushed to overtake your team.

However, they could not maintain that advantage, at 71 ‘the tie fell by Ivan Balliu, who shot at the near post for the 1-1 that would be final, thanks to the interventions of the Betis goalkeeper, Rui Silva.

The goalkeeper stopped two shots that looked like a goal in the final stretch of the game, although Betis still did not win, which came to this duel with two losses in a row. Add 34 points and Ray 31.

