Matías Almeyda wants this former Chivas for MLS

The Argentine coach is interested in having this player who had in the Chivas de Guadalajara

January 8, 2022 22:45 hs

Matías Almeyda does not forget his successful time in Liga MX and Chivas de Guadalajara, so much so that his return was rumored after the departure of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, despite this the Argentine decided to stay with the San José Earthquakes, but now he wishes one of his former MLS players.

After their time together in the Sacred Rebaño, Almeyda wishes to have the experienced defender Jair Pereira again, the 35-year-old defender was one of the most regular players while the coach directed in Mexico and after six months without inactivity, Pereira could put on the shirt of the MLS team.

According to Mexican press reports, Jair Pereira would be the one chosen by the Argentine coach to cover the loss of Oswaldo Alanís, who returned to the MX League with Mazatlán. The last team in which Jair Pereira played was Club Necaxa until the beginning of Clausura 2021.

Among his track records, Jair Pereira has one MX Cup with Cruz Azul and two with Chivas de Guadalajara, additionally he adds a Super Cup MX, the Clausura Tournament of 2017 and the Concacaf Champions League in 2018, all these titles with the Sacred Herd , with which Almeyda knows who he will be counting on in his San José.