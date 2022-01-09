Max Verstappen reveals Sergio Pérez’s new nickname after the Abu Dhabi feat

Pérez held Hamilton to help Verstappen’s title chances in Abu Dhabi (Getty Images)

New Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen revealed that he has given his teammate Sergio Perez a new nickname following his superb performance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In the final race of the season, Pérez brilliantly defended Lewis Hamilton long enough for the Dutchman to return to competition.

Verstappen then passed Hamilton on an incredibly dramatic final lap to claim his first F1 world title.

And while Perez has called himself “Checo” during his career, Verstappen insists he now has a new title for his Red Bull teammate.

Speaking in a video depicting a triumphant year for Red Bull, the new F1 world champion said: “He [Pérez] He is the Minister of Defense now ”.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner then added: “He’s been a great teammate this year, I think. The atmosphere between you has been fantastic, he says he owes him a beer for Abu Dhabi ”.

To which Verstappen replied, “Oh, I’m going to pay for a lot of beers. It’s going to be good. “

In the same clip, the 24-year-old Dutchman also reflected on a memorable Mexican Grand Prix in which he claimed victory and his teammate Pérez finished third in front of his audience.

Verstappen noted: “When we got there, the fans were already really crazy. Of course, a lot of Checo fans, but now having him on the team, it was full of Red Bull everywhere. “

“I am very happy to have won the race, but it also made me very happy to see Checo on the podium of his grand prix at home. Checo’s father was celebrating it, I think he’s still celebrating it! ”.

