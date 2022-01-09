Mayagüez puts LBPRC semifinal series in its favor

The Mayagüez Indians put in their favor 2-0, the semifinal series A of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League by beating the Carolina Giants 7-3 with a scoreboard on Saturday, held at the Roberto Clemente Stadium.

A bouquet of four runs by the Mayagüezanos in the opening of the sixth act was enough to take control of the game and later the victory.

With the game tied at three runs per side, Daniel Ortiz and Chavez Young hit outfield singles to accentuate the threat. Then, Bret Rodríguez hit the central forest unscathed, which drove the Mayagüezanos’ fourth race.

Then, Emmanuel Rivera hit a triple clean to right field to extend the lead 6-3. Blaine Crim finished the offensive attack with an RBI single over to the left woods.

Rivera finished the night with three hits on five attempts with two RBIs and one scored.

Dereck Rodríguez scored the victory in relief by pitching an inning, allowing one run. Rubén Ramírez charged with the backhand by throwing one and a third innings giving way to four runs.

The action continues tomorrow, when the Giants visit the Indians at the Isidoro García stadium in Mayagüez, from 7:10 pm.