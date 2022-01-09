Miguel Ponce answered Uriel Antuna

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 07.01.2022 19:32:50





Uriel Antuna’s statements upon his arrival at Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022, where he assured that during his time at Chivas he did not feel that they trusted him, continue to generate reactions, this time it was the turn of the experienced defender, Miguel Ponce, who did not take his words well.

Antuna pointed out during an interview, that in Chivas did not perform well in part because he did not feel clothed; before this, Ponce he was surprised and commented that in the team no one should be on top of anyone, because each of footballers have the necessary maturity to knowswhat is it what they expect from him.

“In this institution there are no more players who have no commitment. I don’t have to be behind him either (Antuna) telling him what to do, “said the defender during an interview with Fox Sports.

For the soccer player who won the gold medal with Mexico in London 2012, the words of the now player of the Machine are surprising, since andn the Sacred Flock, they always wanted to help him and support him in whatever he needs.

“As far as I know and that I have seen, all the companions were always there to support him, for whatever he needed, but hey, we do not know if he really meant the companions or to whom he wanted to say it “, finalized.

