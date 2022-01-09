Mocked! Internet users sucked Gianluca Vacchi’s cock | Farandula 123

By: Ronda

The influencer and entrepreneur Gianluca Vacchi He recently gave meat to the zamuros, and it is that Internet users have criticized him strongly, after making a publication in which he is seen applying an “ozone therapy”, which according to the Italian will help him recover faster from the coronavirus.

More and more celebrities are falling ill with COVID-19. The vast majority have completed their vaccination schedule, so they have not presented serious symptoms or had the need to enter a medical center, such as Gianluca Vacchi, who just announced that he contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the coronavirus disease.

Read also: Balbino Fuenmayor is the “Most Valuable” of the 2021-2022

To counteract its effects, the Italian-born millionaire is undergoing an ozone treatment that cleanses the blood from his body. In their stories of Instagram, the eccentric businessman revealed how is the treatment with which he is cleaning his system.

In addition to that, he revealed that he is on his fourth day with COVID-19 and that he is recovering in Miami, the city where he received the New Year with his partner, the Venezuelan model Sharon fonseca and the daughter of both, Blu Jerusalema.

The truth of the case is that the followers began to question the way in which a “supposed nurse” applied the treatment: “Preparing an infusion whatever it is on the floor? I do not understand. “With a lemon and honey he is cured at once”, “Without a mask and the girl who barely assists him and has the mask on”, “The nurse without protection, the bag on the floor hahahaha, how to attract attention”, they were just some of the netizens’ reactions.

Also read: Britney Spears poses naked and drives her followers crazy (+ Photos)