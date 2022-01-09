More changes in the Cuban Foreign Ministry: Fernández de Cossío rises through the ranks

The Government announced this Saturday new changes in the Cuban Foreign Ministry, less than 20 days after the most recent movements.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on its website the appointment of diplomats Carlos Fernández de Cossío Domínguez and Elio Rodríguez Perdomo as vice ministers.

The appointments follow that of Gerardo Peñalver Portal, appointed Deputy Prime Minister in December, replacing Marcelino Medina, who held that position for 12 years and has been sent to the embassy in Spain.

Fernández de Cossío was until now director general of the Foreign Ministry for the United States. He has been deputy director of the Directorate of Multilateral Affairs, director for North America and ambassador to Canada and South Africa. He was also the guarantor in the negotiations in Havana between the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the Government of former President Juan Manuel Santos.

Rodríguez Perdomo replaces Peñalver Portal as vice minister. He was Director for Europe and Canada and Ambassador to the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union. He recently concluded his mission as ambassador to France.

The appointments are added to that of Josefina Vidal, one of the negotiators of the so-called thaw between Havana and Washington during the government of Barack Obama, who was also appointed vice minister, last October.

Vidal assumed office after completing her mission as ambassador to Canada. In 2018 Miguel Díaz-Canel awarded her the lifetime “Rank of Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba”, a distinction awarded by the regime for the first time to her.