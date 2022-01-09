Motorola Moto G31: an accessible cell phone, but at what cost

These first impressions of the Moto G31 They mention the characteristics that we liked the most about the cell phone and those in which it could be better. As a context, the Chicago company announced its availability for Mexico in December 2021, but it can also be ordered through Amazon United States.

What we did like about the Moto G31

The OLED display

Motorola considered for the Moto G31 an OLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), a panel that is interrupted by a small circular notch that houses the front camera (13 MP).

The display offers a good viewing experience for most of the content, especially when it comes to brightness and the display of details. In action series and movies, the response may be a bit diminished; The reason is that the screen barely reaches the refresh rate of 60 Hz (it updates your image 60 times in one second).



Regarding still photography, this is where the phone gets the best of itself, since a good level of contrast and intense colors are perceived, even higher than in mobiles with a higher price.

There is no stereo sound in the Moto G31, although the speaker is distinguished by its good power, enough for those times when you do not have wired or wireless headphones on hand (the mobile does include the 3.5 mm jack).

Autonomy and processing

Motorola decided to equip the G31 with a 5,000 mAh battery, which means that a single charge is enough to have a performance of up to 36 hours. What it is is that people should not expect fast charging from home on the computer, TurboPower.

In processing it is not far behind either. The specifications indicate that this Moto G includes the eight-core MediaTek Helio G85 chip and a 4GB RAM. This is sufficient for your preferred applications to run optimally. Yes, it is true that suddenly there may be a certain delay when moving from one platform to another, or experiencing the closure of an app, but this does not hinder the experience.

Finally, it is possible to order the Moto G31 in 64 and 128 GB versions, with the possibility of expanding its space up to 1 TB through a microSD card. To avoid complications, the advice is to opt for the cell phone with the largest internal memory.

Balance between software and hardware

For mobile photography enthusiasts, the Motorola smartphone comes with a triple rear camera, which is commanded by a 50 MP main sensor. The set works well when lighting conditions are at its best, like other units of its kind.

On its back it also sports a physical fingerprint sensor, which responds quickly, and an elegant design with certain patterns. Of course, without the cover that is included in the box, the phone does not feel safe in the hands: there is the feeling that it can slip easily.

Regarding the software, it incorporates Android 11, which makes a large part of Google apps, such as Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Drive, Google Photos, Google One and Home, the protagonists. In any case, Motorola did not forget to include all the home customization options —through My UX—, which allow everything from executing actions with gestures to choosing different styles for the interface.

What could improve

Can a phone have a 5,000 mAh battery but a 10 watt charge? We thought this charge number was a thing of the past, however the manufacturer implements it for its G31. Thus, the cell phone goes from 10 to 100 percent of its capacity in about 150 minutes, which forces it to be charged practically every night.

Regarding where this smartphone is located, we also have some reflections. Can it be considered as the successor to the Moto G30? We don’t think so, since this cell phone has a 90 Hz refresh rate, 64 MP main camera and 20 watt fast charge for a 5,000 mAh battery. So if we had to choose between one of the two, the option would be the G30, which is also a few pesos cheaper for the Mexican market.

In conclusion, we do not think that the G31 is a bad cell phone, only that it seems a bit lost between its predecessor and the entire range of units that make up the Moto G series, which is based on the idea of ​​democratizing technology.

