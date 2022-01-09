National Series 61: Ready Cienfuegos, Villa Clara and the Isle of Youth

On Saturday the tour of the directors of the National Baseball Commission continued through all the provinces of the country to formalize the rosters of the teams that will represent them in the upcoming National Series, starting on January 23 with the same structure of the last season.

First thing in the morning the list of the Villa Clara Sugar Producers or Leopards was presented, a team that culminated last year in 13th place, a disappointing place for a territory that throughout history has always been a strong contender. in our domestic championships.

The formula that the oranges found for this edition could not be better: the return of Pedro Jova to the director’s chair, a much loved and respected man who performed the feat in the past of giving them three championships and two second places in the five years that he stood in front of them, and that he has the fame of a Midas king by turning everything he touches into “gold”.

This time he has organized a team where the experienced receiver Yulexis La Rosa (retired), the leader in earned run average of the last series Pablo Guillén (left the country), and Walter Pacheco (Industriales) will no longer be; but he will be able to count on the patrol boat Leandro Turiño and the pitcher Daniel Conde, although the latter will start in reserve.

Jova’s great challenge in order to be among the top eight is to be able to build an offense that has been dormant for several seasons, to the point of averaging 262 Ave in the last contest, the last among all participating teams.

Hundred fires

In the afternoon it was time for the Pearl of the South to make its 40 Cienfuegos Elephants official, who will be led for the third consecutive year by Alain Álvarez, a manager who took them to seventh place last year and if he did not achieve better results it was for the impact on their ranks of COVID-19, just before the start of the play off.

For this campaign things are not looking good for them, attacked by several abandonments of important figures within the group that will not be easy to replace in such a short time. The hitting team of the last series (325 Ave), will no longer be able to count on men like César Prieto and Daniel Pérez (they averaged 379 Ave and drove in 98 runs between them), or the talented Luis E. González.

To this must be added the deficient pitching that they showed a year ago with red numbers in almost all departments, although in their favor it must be said that it would not be the first time that this team, after significant retirements, has been able to grow in the field. terrain and return to the star planes.

Isle of Youth

On Friday night, the official roster of the Pirates of the Island for the upcoming baseball campaign was released, at a press conference where the Chief of Rule and Refereeing and Treasurer of the Federation attended on behalf of the National Baseball Commission. , Luis Daniel del Risco.

With 14 rookies and practically the same regulars from last season, the overseas warriors will try to erase the bad image left in their last presentation when they finished in 15th place where they were penultimate in pitching (5.70PCL), in defense (969Ave), and in batting (273 AVE), and they barely hit 30 homers (last).

For that this time they have a “secret weapon”: the return after seven years of absence of Armando Johnson, a manager who led the Pinero boat for 18 consecutive contests with laudable results, and who will undoubtedly know how to rescue that claw that for decades has characterized that troop.