Neither Baca nor Rodríguez, the player who surprised Juan Reynoso in Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul took the victory against Xolos de Tijuana where he had several debuts

January 09, 2022 · 13:55 hs

The Machine in his house and before his people defeated Xolos de Tijuana and now aims to vindicate himself after the bad past tournament they gave. With the arrival of the new reinforcements, Blue Cross he was more than armed, so he commented Juan Reynoso.

Although the goals were from the debutant Charly rodriguez and the club’s experienced Rafael Baca, the player who won the Peruvian coach’s praise was Uriel Antuna, midfielder who played a good game.

Juan Reynoso He confessed that he had not contemplated it from the start, but it would have been the Witcher himself who asked to be considered and did not clash with his speed and arrival. Although he did not score, he left a good taste in the mouth of the coach of Blue Cross.

Coach Juan Reynoso confessed that despite not training even with his teammates due to the birth of his second son, Uriel Antuna was determined that he wanted minutes and something that he did not have in Chivas, confidence, in the end he did not clash in Cruz Azul.

