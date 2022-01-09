Neruda’s Nobel was on the air for his “communist tendency”, according to the newspaper

The committee that awarded Pablo Neruda the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1971 had doubts about the Chilean’s suitability due to his “communist tendencies”, according to the Swedish daily “Svenska Dagbladet” published this week.

According to the minutes of the Swedish Academy, to which said media had access after they were declassified, the five-member committee expressed its ambivalence regarding Neruda, who that year was competing against nominees such as WH Auden, André Malraux and Eugenio Montale.

According to “Svenska Dagbladet”, the committee questioned the extent to which the odes to Soviet leader Joseph Stalin made Neruda the ideal recipient of an award that, according to Alfred Nobel, should reward “whoever produces the most outstanding work in the world. an ideal address “.

Although committee member Anders Österling praised the “natural poetic force” and “dynamic vitality” of Neruda’s work, he wondered if his “increasingly dominant communist tendency” was compatible with the Nobel.

As early as 1963 Österling had expressed reservations regarding Neruda’s candidacy, since the Chilean diplomat was “completely politically involved, also through his hymns to Stalin and other purely propaganda works.”

However, the Swedish poet and writer had already specified then that he did not want to “reject in advance” the possibility of Neruda receiving the award.

For his part, the chairman of the committee Karl Ragnar Gierow preferred to give the award to the British poet WH Auden and another member, Eyvind Johnson, did not favor the Chilean either.

However, the writers Lars Gyllensten and Artur Lundkvist took a position in favor of Neruda, in whose final victory his fiery defense by Knut Ahnlund, who was not part of the Academy but had been consulted by the committee as an expert, also played a role. in Spanish literature.