New York City dawns covered with the first snow of the year

The city of New York woke up this Friday covered in white after the first Nevada of winter and of the year, although it has been relatively moderate compared with that of other winters.

Already since yesterday afternoon there were weather warnings for a snow storm which would leave a layer of up to 3 inches (seven centimeters), that is a Nevada lower than the one that fell further south in and around Washington city earlier this week.

The state authorities have warned about the risks of circulating on the roads and have advised against unnecessary trips, while in the city the snow plows they have worked through the night to clear the main streets to vehicular traffic.

Since yesterday tons of Salt at several important crossroads and at the entrances to subway stations to avoid slipping and accidents.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/07/un-grupo-de-personas-caminando-en-la-nieve-cerca-de-unos-árboles- f8285822.jpg People walk under snow covered trees in Brooklyn Bridge Park with the Manhattan Bridge in the background after snowfall in the Brooklyn district of New York, New York, United States, January 7, 2022. (United States , New York) (EFE / EPA / JUSTIN LANE)

The airports region of (The guard, Boston, JFK Y Newark, in this order), today register the highest number of departure cancellations in the world, about 600 flights, according to the specialized portal Flight Aware, although in this case the impact of the covid-19, which is hitting all airline personnel hard.

However, schools of the city remain open, which has generated not a few criticisms, and the Mayor Eric Adams has come out to justify the measure: “We do not have a day to lose, and the long-term impact of leaving children at home will affect us for years, something to which I do not intend to contribute,” he said.

Adams was referring in this way to the decision of the city and the state to maintain the schools open also despite the coronavirus epidemic, with figures that exceeded 80,000 positive cases yesterday, given the experience that they consider a failure to opt for distance learning in the first phase of the pandemic.