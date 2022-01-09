New York gives final green light to rule that will allow immigrants to vote

The new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, has given the final green light to the rule approved last month by municipal legislators to allow immigrants living in the city to vote in local elections.

Adams, who in the past had expressed some doubts about the measure, let the deadline he had to veto the new legislation expire, so it officially entered into force this Sunday.

With it, the Big Apple will become the first large city in the United States to allow immigrants who reside legally permanently, people with work permits or temporary protected status, as well as those welcomed to vote in municipal elections. Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, known as “dreamers.”

In total, almost 900,000 people will join the census, a large part of them immigrants of Latino origin, who will be able to elect their mayor, councilors and other local offices, but who will still not be able to participate in the state or federal elections.

“I believe that New Yorkers have to decide their government, so I support and will continue to support this important legislation,” Adams said in a brief statement.

The mayor, a Democrat like his predecessor, acknowledged that “initially he had some concerns” about certain aspects of the rule, but assured that these have disappeared after conversations with some of his colleagues.

“I believe that allowing this legislation to enter into force is without a doubt the best choice and I am looking forward to adding millions to the democratic process,” he said.

The measure was approved in December by the Democratic-majority City Council, after four previous attempts to push it through in the past twelve years had failed.