New York halts non-essential surgeries in forty hospitals due to the wave of infections

New York State, in the United States, has ordered a total of 40 hospitals to reject non-essential surgeries and not urgent for the next two weeks due to the low capacity of beds due to the increased infections of coronavirus.

This action has been taken on the basis that the state Department of Health has included the locations of these hospitals in the list of ‘high-risk regions’, as 90 percent of their beds are occupied, pick up the ABC string.

“We will use all the tools available to help ensure hospitals can handle the surge in COVID-19 (infections) “, has explained the acting State Health Commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett.

In addition, he has reminded New Yorkers to get vaccinated and inoculating booster doses is “the best way to protect yourself against serious illness and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 “.

“Vaccination also protects our hospital system. We cannot go back to the first months of the pandemic when hospitals were collapsed, “he claimed.

Related news

The 40 hospitals that have been given this order are located in three regions –Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakers and Central New York– located in the upstate.

New York State has registered more than 90,100 new infections and more than 150 deaths in the last day. In addition, the omicron variant, more contagious than others, represents 94 percent of infections in the state between December 24 and January 6, according to the Governor’s Office.