New York orders 40 hospitals to halt non-essential surgeries due to increased infections

MADRID. (EUROPA PRESS TELEVISIÓN) -The state of New York, in the United States, has ordered a total of 40 hospitals to reject non-essential and non-urgent surgeries during the next two weeks due to the low capacity of beds due to the increase in coronavirus infections.

This measure has been taken based on the fact that the state Department of Health has included the locations of these hospitals in the list of ‘high-risk regions’, since 90% of their beds are occupied, according to the ABC chain.

“We will use all available tools to help ensure that hospitals can handle the sudden increase in covid-19 (infections),” said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett.

In addition, he has reminded New Yorkers that getting vaccinated and inoculating booster doses is “the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalizations due to covid-19.”

“Vaccination also protects our hospital system. We cannot go back to the first months of the pandemic when hospitals were collapsed,” he claimed.

The 40 hospitals that have been given this order are located in three regions – Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakers and Central New York – located in the upstate.

The state of New York has registered more than 90,100 new infections and more than 150 deaths in the last day. In addition, the omicron variant, more contagious than others, represents 94% of infections in the state between December 24 and January 6, as detailed by the Governor’s Office.