New York orders 40 hospitals to halt non-essential surgeries due to increased infections

Admin 31 mins ago News Leave a comment 20 Views

MADRID. (EUROPA PRESS TELEVISIÓN) -The state of New York, in the United States, has ordered a total of 40 hospitals to reject non-essential and non-urgent surgeries during the next two weeks due to the low capacity of beds due to the increase in coronavirus infections.

This measure has been taken based on the fact that the state Department of Health has included the locations of these hospitals in the list of ‘high-risk regions’, since 90% of their beds are occupied, according to the ABC chain.

“We will use all available tools to help ensure that hospitals can handle the sudden increase in covid-19 (infections),” said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

here a chronology of these – Telemundo New York (47)

A horrendous fire in a Bronx apartment left 19 dead, including nine children, Sunday, and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved