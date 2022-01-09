New York orders 40 hospitals to stop non-essential surgeries due to the increase in Covid-19 infections

The state of New York, in the United States, ordered a total of 40 hospitals that reject non-essential and non-urgent surgeries over the next two weeks due to low bed capacity due to the increased infections of coronavirus.

This measure has been taken on the basis that the state Department of Health has included the locations of these hospitals in the list of ‘high risk regions’, since the 90% of their beds are occupied, according to the ABC chain.

“We will use all available tools to help ensure that hospitals can handle the sudden rise in Covid-19,” explained Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett.

In addition, he reminded New Yorkers that getting vaccinated and inoculating booster doses is “the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalizations for Covid-19.”

“Vaccination also protects our hospital system. We cannot go back to the first months of the pandemic when hospitals were collapsed, “he said.

The 40 hospitals that have been given this order are located in three regions -Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakers and Central New York- located in the north of the state.

New York State has registered more than 90,100 new infections and more than 150 deaths in the last day. In addition, the omicron variant, more contagious than others, represents 94 percent of infections in the state between December 24 and January 6, according to the Governor’s office.