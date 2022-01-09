Ninel Conde gives a taste of what will upload to her OnlyFans

Ninel Conde Without a doubt, she is one of the most beautiful women on the national show and with millions of followers on social networks, where every day she receives thousands of ‘likes’ in her snapshots, so she has apparently made the decision to open her own count of OnlyFans.

It was in a dynamic of questions and answers, that the famous made the news known. And it is that the famous one invited her followers to participate in an activity that she herself named Condetips, where his followers expressed their doubts.

One of the questions asked was “When will you release your OnlyFans?“, So the ‘Bombón Asesino’ did not hesitate to answer:” Very soon. “

However, one of the things that drew attention was that at the time of giving the answer, he accompanied the message with the image of a photo session, which many of his followers considered was a taste of the material that he will share in networks.

The image also shows the actress posing for the camera while laying on a white base.

It was in June of last year when the interpreter caused a stir When informing that he could open an account in said social network: “Pre-question: do we open an OnlyFans, yes or no? I read them my loves, “he wrote on Instagram, receiving thousands of responses of approval almost immediately.

At some point, Cwhere he clarified that the photos and videos that will be uploaded in said profile will not be nude and it will only show a little more of his private life. In addition, Ninel took advantage of the same session to reveal that in recent months she has lost seven kilos, which is why her body looks different. He explained that he managed to reduce his weight when he learned to regulate his hormones, changed his diet, an exercise routine and used a supplement.

You may also like: